UP: Man accused of raping mentally challenged girl arrested in Bijnor

Bijnor (UP), Nov 22 (PTI) A man accused of raping and impregnating a mentally challenged girl was arrested following a police encounter here in the early hours of Saturday, an official said.

Najibabad Circle Officer Nitesh Pratap Singh said a complaint was lodged at Kiratpur police station on November 20, alleging that Yusuf, a milk seller from the same village, had taken the 16-year-old girl to a sugarcane field around six months ago and raped her, resulting in her pregnancy.

Around 4 am on Saturday, police intercepted Yusuf near the Rama Paper Mill.

"He opened fire at the police team, following which police retaliated, injuring him in the leg," Singh said.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment and later arrested, police said, adding that further legal action is underway. PTI COR KIS SMV ARB ARB