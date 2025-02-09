UP: Man accused of raping minor threatens her family to withdraw case in Saharanpur

Saharanpur (UP),Feb 9 (PTI) A man accused of raping a 17-year-old girl here has been allegedly threatening the family of the rape survivor to withdraw the case against him, police said on Sunday.

According to officials, the girl’s mother has lodged a complaint at Mandi police station, seeking protection for her family.

Superintendent of Police (City) Vyom Bindal said the girl was allegedly raped in December last year and the accused was arrested. He was released from judicial custody on bail last week.

The officer said following his bail he has allegedly started harassing the girl’s family.

He along with his brother and friends, has been visiting the complainant’s house, abusing her family and pressuring them to drop the case, the SP said citing the complaint.

It further alleges that the accused has threatened to kidnap and kill the girl if the case is not withdrawn and has also threatened to circulate objectionable photos of her on social media, he said.

"We are investigating the matter and will take appropriate action based on the findings of the investigation," Bindal said.