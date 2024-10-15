UP: Man accused of robbery arrested after encounter, accomplice on run

Unnao (UP), Oct 15 (PTI) A man accused of robbery was arrested here on Tuesday after an encounter during which he was injured, police said.

The incident occurred around 4.30 am when police during routine check intercepted two people on a motorcycle, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Akhilesh Singh said.

The duo opened fire at the police and in retaliatory firing one Irfan sustained a bullet injury on his leg, Singh said.

He said that the accomplice on the motorcycle escaped taking advantage of the darkness.

A country-made pistol, one live cartridge, one empty cartridge and Rs 3,250 in cash has been seized from his possession, the ASP said.

During interrogation he admitted to have been involved in the robbery that took place in Agjain area of the district on August 29, the officer said.

Irfan has been admitted to the community health centre in Nawabganj for treatment while efforts are underway to nab his accomplice, Singh added. PTI COR NAV OZ OZ