UP man accuses wife, brother-in-law of threatening to kill him

Bareilly (UP), Aug 14 (PTI) A 35-year-old man has approached police accusing his wife and her brother-in-law of being in an alleged romantic relationship and threatening to kill him, an officer said on Thursday.

An FIR has been registered at Baradari police station in the matter, he said. Baradari Station House Officer Dhananjay Pandey said, "Rakesh Singh has alleged that his wife Rajni Kumari is in a romantic relationship with her brother-in-law Vijendra Pratap Singh. Rakesh complained that the two threatened to kill him and 'seal him in a drum'." According to the complaint, Rakesh married Rajni Kumari on February 17, 2016, and has a daughter from the wedlock. He claimed that his wife used to demand up to Rs 50,000 for shopping, which he cannot afford.

The complainant said that when he objected to his wife's recent trip to Mussoorie and Delhi with her brother-in-law, they allegedly called him and threatened to "kill him and seal him in a drum." Rakesh also reported that his wife had taken Rs 80,000 and jewellery from the house before leaving for her parents' house.