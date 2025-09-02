UP man alleges threat to life from wife, her 'boyfriend'; probe ordered

Hapur (UP), Sep 2 (PTI) A 40-year-old man here has accused his wife and her alleged boyfriend of conspiring to kill him, prompting police to launch an inquiry.

Ashok Kumar, a resident of Shastri Nagar, got married to Rekha, a native of Purana Chatta in Bulandshahr district, 18 years ago. He claimed that his wife got into an illicit relationship with a man named Narendra, a resident of Simbhavali, a few years after the marriage.

In a written police complaint, Kumar alleged that whenever he objected to his wife's phone conversations with Narendra, she abused him and even resorted to physical assault.

He further claimed that both Rekha and Narendra have been issuing death threats to him and plotting to eliminate him.

Kumar sought immediate action in the matter, stating that his life was in constant danger.

Superintendent of Police Kunwar Gyananjay Singh said the matter is being probed based on the complaint.

"If the allegations are found to be true, strict legal action will be taken against those responsible,” the SP said. PTI COR ABN RHL