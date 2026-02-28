UP: Man and his brother get life term for killing wife

Kaushambi (UP), Feb 27 (PTI) A court here on Friday held a man and his brother guilty of killing his wife and sentenced them to rigorous life imprisonment, a lawyer said on Friday.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Farida Begum also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convicts.

On February 21, 2017, Karari police station received information about the death of a woman in Guwara Tayyabpur village. They were initially told that she had consumed poison after a fight with her husband, Amardev, said additional district government advocate (Criminal) Anirudh Mishra.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at the Karari police station under relevant sections.

The post-mortem report of the woman, Gyanmati, revealed severe injuries to her neck, legs, and shoulders, confirming murder, he said.

Subsequently, the investigating officer filed a chargesheet in the court, naming her husband Amardev and brother-in-law Manoj for murder, the lawyer added.