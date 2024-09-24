UP: Man arrested after police encounter for killing two RPF constables

Lucknow, Sep 23 (PTI) A man wanted for the alleged killing of two RPF constables was arrested following an encounter with police in Ghazipur in which he was seriously injured, a senior official said on Monday.

The man, who is alleged to be involved in liquor smuggling, was sent to a hospital for treatment following the encounter in the Dildar Nagar police station area of Ghazipur, the official said.

The Noida unit of Uttar Pradesh STF and Ghazipur Police team were part of the operation, Additional Director General (Law and Order and STF) Amitabh Yash said.

Railway Protection Force constables Javed Khan and Pramod Kumar were killed in the intervening night of August 19-20. The constables were trying to stop the smuggling of illegal liquor in Barmer Guwahati Express (train number 15631), Yash said.

The liquor smugglers allegedly brutally beat up both the constables and threw them off the moving train, as a result of which they died, he said.

The arrested man has been identified as Mohammad Zahid alias Sonu, a resident of Patna and he was carrying a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh, the officer said. PTI NAV SKY SKY