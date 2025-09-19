UP man arrested by Odisha Police for duping people over e-scooter dealerships

Bhubaneswar, Sep 19 (PTI) The Odisha Police arrested an engineer from Varanasi in UP for allegedly duping people after taking money with the promise of giving them a dealership of an electric scooter company, officials said on Friday.

The accused was identified as Ashish Kumar Yadav (30), they said.

He was arrested by the Odisha CID after a complaint was lodged, alleging that he duped a person of Rs 25 lakh, they added.

In a separate case of online fraud of Rs 1.45 crore, the CID arrested three persons from different parts of the state.

Those arrested were identified as Deepak Kumar Dash (33), Chandan Kumar Sahu (33), and Ramahari Sahu (46), police said. PTI BBM BBM SOM