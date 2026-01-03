UP: Man arrested for abducting, raping minor girl for two years

Ballia (UP), Jan 3 (PTI) Police on Saturday arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly abducting a minor girl to Haryana and raping her for nearly two years, officials said.

A complaint into the matter was filed by the victim's mother, stating that the accused, on February 13, 2024, had allegedly kidnapped the girl who was 16 then, they said.

The accused and the victim were residents of the same village under the Phephana area, the police said.

According to the police, the grandfather of the girl "rescued" her from Haryana on Tuesday.

The girl told the police that the accused had "kidnapped her and repeatedly raped her".

A case under relevant provisions of law was registered and the accused was arrested from Phephana railway station, Superintendent of Police Omvir Singh said. PTI COR NAV APL APL