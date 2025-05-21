UP man arrested for allegedly molesting minor girl, keeping Cobra in house

Kota (Rajasthan) May 21 (PTI) Kota city police has arrested a 29-year-old man hailing from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly molesting a minor girl, cheating people and illegally possessing a Cobra snake in his rented house here, officials said.

The police on Tuesday also recovered from his possession counterfeit Indian currency notes worth Rs 7.20 lakh and a Cobra snake, police said.

The accused, identified as Mohammed Imran (29), a native of Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh, lives with his wife in a rented accommodation in the Railway Colony police station area in Kota, they said.

On Wednesday, he was produced before a court that sent him to police remand till May 23. The accused's wife, identified as Asmeen (25), was also booked under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 and the Information Technology (IT) Act along with Imran. However, she is yet to be arrested, police said.

A victim from Raja Nagar approached the Railway Colony Police Station on Sunday this week and lodged a report against Imran, alleging molestation of his minor niece, filming vulgar videos with her and cheating Rs 1.36 lakh from his father, Kota City Superintendent of Police (SP) Amrita Duhan said.

The victim also accused Imran of keeping a Cobra snake in his room to frighten women and girls before molesting them and to cheat people.

The police, following initial inquiry into the matter, lodged a case against Imran under sections 316(2) (criminal breach of trust), 318(2) (cheating), 308(2) (extortion), 75(2) (sexual harassment) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of BNS Act, and relevant sections of the IT Act, POCSO Act and Wildlife Protection Act, she further said.

The police arrested the accused from his rented accommodation on Tuesday evening and recovered duplicate currency notes of Rs 7.20 lakh and a Cobra snake, she added.

The Cobra was rescued by a forest team from his room. The accused also worked as a quack and claimed to treat people with medicinal plants, police said.

The complainant learned Imran's acts of molesting minor girls when he happened to check his mobile, in which he found vulgar videos of his niece with the accused. Following this, he verified it with the minor girl, who admitted the acts.

She said Imran would threaten to kill her by getting her bitten by the Cobra if she disclosed it to anyone else, Railway Police Station SHO Ramswroop said.

Imran's wife Asmeen would shoot his acts with the minor girl in the mobile. Accused Imran was produced on Wednesday before court which sent him to three-day police remand, he further said. PTI COR KSS KSS