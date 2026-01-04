UP man arrested for attempting to convert woman forcibly

Mirzapur (UP), Jan 4 (PTI) Police arrested a man here on Sunday for allegedly threatening and attempting to convert a young woman against her wishes, officials said.

A complaint was lodged at Haliya police station on January 2 against Azad alias Imtiaz of Thotha village, accusing him of assault, abuse, criminal intimidation and pressuring the complainant's niece to change her religion.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered under the BNS and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act, a police official said.

The accused was arrested after police received a tip-off, the official said, adding that further legal action was underway. PTI COR CDN NSD NSD