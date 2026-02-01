UP: Man arrested for beating teen to death over affair with wife

Shahjahanpur (UP), Feb 1 (PTI) A man allegedly killed a 17-year-old boy here by hitting him on the head with a stick, suspecting him of having an affair with his wife, police said on Sunday.

Kamlesh Kumar's body was found on Saturday morning near the panchayat building in Rawatpur village, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI.

Anees (25), the accused, found WhatsApp messages and phone calls between Kalmesh and his 22-year-old wife.

He confronted Kamlesh, calling him out of his house on Friday night. When Anees was taking Kamlesh away, the latter's sister reportedly saw them together, the SP said.

Anees confessed to hitting the teenager multiple times with a stick, which led to his death, according to police. He was arrested on Sunday and sent to jail, police added. PTI COR NAV SMV SMV SKY SKY