UP man arrested for buying, selling obscene videos of children on Telegram

Meerut (UP), Dec 23 (PTI) Police here have arrested a man for allegedly buying and selling obscene videos of children on the messaging platform Telegram, officials said on Tuesday.

Brahmpuri Circle Officer Saumya Asthana said the accused has been granted bail on notice from the police station, while his mobile phone has been seized and sent for forensic examination.

Police said the case was registered on December 12 based on a complaint received through the 'Pratibimb' portal by the cyber help desk of Brahmpuri police station. Acting on the directions of the senior superintendent of police and under the supervision of senior officers, a probe was initiated.

According to the complaint, the accused, Amit Jain, was allegedly involved in the purchase and sale of obscene videos of children on Telegram. An FIR was registered at Brahmpuri police station under Section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information and Technology Act.

Police said Jain, a resident of Rakesh Dairy Gali in the Brahmpuri area, was arrested on Sunday based on the evidence collected during the investigation.

They said further legal action is being taken against the accused and digital evidence related to the case is being examined in detail to ascertain whether more people are involved in the racket.