UP man arrested for celebratory firing after nephew's birth

Jhansi, May 27 (PTI) A man was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district for allegedly firing shots in the air to celebrate the birth of his nephew, police said Tuesday.

Rahul (30) was arrested and a licensed firearm, which belongs to his father, was seized from his possession. The incident came to light after a video of the firing circulated on social media, they said.

Giving details of the incident, Baragaon police station in-charge Prakash Singh said a video recently went viral on social media, showing a man firing shots in the air. The man was apparently celebrating the birth of his nephew on May 21.

Following an investigation, police on Monday arrested Rahul, a resident of Gandhinagar in the Baragaon area. The licensed 12-bore gun used in the firing, registered in the name of Rahul's father, was also confiscated, he said.