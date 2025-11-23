UP man arrested for cheating; promised recruitment to Territorial Army aspirants in Meerut

Meerut, Nov 23 (PTI) A joint team of local police and Military Intelligence (Central Command) on Sunday arrested a man for allegedly cheating candidates by promising them selection in the ongoing Territorial Army recruitment in Meerut, officials said on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Jaswant, a resident of Bulandshahr.

Police recovered Rs 2.47 lakh in cash from him, which investigators believe to be part of the fraud sum.

Lal Kurti SHO Harendra Pal Singh said a Bulandshahr resident, Sushil Sharma, lodged a complaint on November 22, alleging that Jaswant took Rs 60,000 online and Rs 2.5 lakh in cash from the relatives of failed candidates, assuring them that he would ensure the recruitment nonetheless.

When none of the candidates were selected, the complainant approached police.

An FIR was registered in this regard at the Lal Kurti police station against Jaswant and three unidentified persons.

Acting on a tip-off, the joint team apprehended Jaswant in the Sofipur Range area, Singh said.

During interrogation, Jaswant named four others — Shakti, Vipin, Bittu Pehalwan alias Praveen, and Satpal — whom police consider co-accused in the racket.

Police said efforts are on to track the remaining suspects. PTI COR ABN PRK PRK