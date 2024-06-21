UP: Man arrested for cooking meat near stairs of Mathura temple

Mathura (UP), Jun 21 (PTI) A man allegedly found cooking meat near the stairs of a temple here was thrashed by some devotees and was later arrested, police said on Friday.

The incident happened at Ladli Temple in Barsana town on Thursday evening, they said.

Police said Sanjai, a Rajasthan native, has been living in Barsana for the last couple of years and used to beg in and around the temple area.

"He was booked under Section 295 (defiling place of worship) of the Indian Penal Code and sent to judicial custody," said Inspector Arvind Nirval.

According to police, Sanjai was beaten up by some people on Thursday evening when they found him cooking meat near the temple. Later, they handed him over to police, police added. PTI COR CDN SKY SKY