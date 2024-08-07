UP: Man arrested for cutting wife's ear with sickle

Bahraich (UP), Aug 7 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his wife, a village head, and slicing her ear with a sickle, police said on Wednesday.

Balram, who was arrested on a complaint from Shridevi, is a history-sheeter and has as many as 14 cases lodged against him, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ghanshyam Chaurasiya said.

"We have arrested Balram. The victim is the head of village Patkhauli," he said and added that he has been booked by the Ikauna police for attempt to murder under section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

In her complaint, Shridevi claimed that a fortnight ago, Balram hit her, inflicted injuries with a burning piece of plastic and locked her in a room.

On Tuesday, she alleged he attacked her with a sickle and cut her ear, police said.