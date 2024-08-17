UP man arrested for duping scrap dealer of Rs 1 crore

Ghaziabad (UP), Aug 17 (PTI) A Lucknow-based person was on Saturday arrested for allegedly duping a scrap dealer of about Rs 1 crore on the pretext of providing iron scrap of old sugar mills machines, police said.

Qamaruddin, a resident of Lucknow, on the pretext of providing iron scrap of the old machines of sugar mills had allegedly taken Rs 1.5 crore from scrap dealer Naushad of Ghaziabad city.

An FIR in this regard was filed on Naushad’s complaint at the Nandgram police station earlier this week.

On Saturday, on the basis of his call records, the police arrested Qamaruddin from the Raj Nagar extension area as he arrived here.

The accused is wanted in 11 cases of cheating more than Rs 3 crore from scrap dealers of different districts of the state, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rajesh Kumar Singh said.

He said Qamaruddin had allegedly posed himself as the director of a firm and had told Naushad that he got a contract to sell iron scrap of sugar mills.