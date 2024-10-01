UP: Man arrested for kidnapping, raping 14-year-old girl in Ballia

Ballia (UP), Oct 1 (PTI) A man accused of kidnapping and raping a 14-year-old girl was arrested from Chitbaragaon police station area here on Tuesday, police said.

The girl from a village here was allegedly kidnapped by Golu Rajbhar of Dumri village on September 22, they said.

The girl was rescued by the police on Sunday, Chitbargaon SHO Prashant Chaudhary said.

An FIR has been registered against the accused on the basis of a complaint by the girl's father, he said.

The accused was presented in a local court in Ballia and was sent to jail, the officer said. PTI COR ABN ABN SKY SKY