UP: Man arrested for kidnapping, raping 16-year-old in Ballia

Ballia (UP), Oct 5 (PTI) A man has been arrested on Sunday for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 16-year-old girl here, police said.

The girl, a student of Class 11, was leaving her home to relieve herself on the evening of September 28 when the accused, Dharmendra Kumar Rajbhar (21), a resident of a village under Nagra police station area, abducted her.

A case was registered against Rajbhar on October 2 for kidnapping, based on a complaint filed by the girl's father, Nagra Police Station Station House Officer (SHO) Ajay Kumar Tripath said.

He said the police rescued her from a location in the police station area on October 2.

According to the SHO, the police recorded the girl's statement in a court in Ballia district on Saturday after conducting a medical examination.

The officer said the girl told police that the accused had kidnapped and raped her. Based on her statement, sections of rape under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have been added to the case, he added.

Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh said that the accused was arrested near the Ghogra bridge on Sunday and sent him to jail after completing legal proceedings.