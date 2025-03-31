UP: Man arrested for kidnapping, raping 17-year-old for a month

Bhadohi (UP), Mar 31 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday arrested a man for allegedly kidnapping a 17-year-old girl from Bhadohi and raping her for over a month, officials said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhimanyu Manglik said the girl was rescued from the Gyanpur Road railway station in Bhadohi district on March 27, while the accused was arrested on Monday.

The victim's father registered a complaint of kidnapping on February 11, in which he alleged that on February 2, Rahul alias Lal Saheb (32), the son-in-law of his brother-in-law, picked up his daughter from their house claiming that the latter had called her, police said.

When the girl's father later went to his brother-in-law's house to bring his daughter home, he found that Rahul never took his daughter there.

After the girl's father registered a complaint against Rahul, police traced the accused's location through surveillance, the SP said.

Under pressure, Rahul abandoned the girl on a train, he added.

On March 27, the girl was rescued from the Gyanpur Road railway station, and her medical examination confirmed rape, the officer said, adding that relevant sections under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have been added to the FIR. PTI COR NAV ARI