UP: Man arrested for kidnapping, raping minor niece

Amethi (UP), Feb 11 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping his 17-year-old niece here, leaving her five months pregnant, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the girl's mother, on January 22, complained that her daughter had gone missing. Based on the complaint, a missing person's report was registered, and an investigation was initiated.

During the preliminary probe, several persons were brought under scrutiny on the basis of mobile call detail records (CDR), police said.

After investigation, the police recovered the girl along with the accused, her fufa (uncle), who lives in the adjoining Sultanpur district, Piprapur Inspector in-charge Shriram Pandey said.

Pandey said the accused was arrested on charges of kidnapping, rape and under provisions of the POCSO Act, and sent to jail on Tuesday.

State Women's Commission Vice President Aparna Yadav was on an inspection of the Forest Staff Centre in the area on Tuesday when the victim informed her about the incident.

The victim told Yadav that her uncle had been raping her for a long time, and she was five months pregnant. Yadav directed the police to take immediate action.

While talking to the media, Yadav strongly condemned the incident and said that the incident is very sad and people who commit such crimes will not be spared.

She also demanded strict action under the law from the government, and the officials have also been instructed to provide medical treatment to the girl.