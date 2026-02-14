UP man arrested for killing brother with knife during domestic dispute in Meerut

Meerut (UP), Feb 14 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly killing his elder brother by slitting his throat during a domestic dispute in the Meerut district, police said.

According to police, Johnny (27) and his younger brother Arun (24) had an argument at around 3 pm, which escalated into violence. Both were allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time. Arun reportedly attacked Johnny with a knife, inflicting a fatal neck injury.

Family members rushed Johnny, son of Natthu, to a community health centre in Daurala, where doctors declared him dead.

SP (Rural) Abhijeet Kumar said a case has been registered at the Incholi police station based on a complaint by the family.

The accused has been taken into custody, and the allegedly blood-stained knife recovered.

Police said further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the dispute.