UP: Man arrested for killing father for 'neglecting' his grandchildren after second marriage

Pratapgarh (UP), Jan 2 (PTI) Police on Friday arrested a man for allegedly beating his father to death with a wooden stick for "neglecting" his children after his second marriage, officials said here.

A joint team of Antu police station and the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) arrested the accused, Udaybhan Yadav, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Shailendra Lal said that the arrest was made near a room built in a field in Baburiha village, and the weapon used in the murder was also recovered.

According to the police, the victim, Ram Lakhan Yadav, a resident of Nari village, had gone to his field to irrigate crops on the evening of December 28 but did not return home. During a search by family members, his body was found in a mustard field the next day.

Initially, a case of murder against unknown persons was registered on the complaint of Udaybhan.

During interrogation, Udaybhan confessed to the crime and told police that after his mother's death, his father had remarried and was influenced by his second wife, due to which his grandchildren faced difficulties even with school fees and daily necessities. Enraged over the issue, he killed his father and threw the victim's mobile phone in the field, the ASP said. PTI COR CDN APL APL