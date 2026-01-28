UP man arrested for making ‘objectionable’ remarks against PM Modi, CM Adityanath

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 28 (PTI) Police on Wednesday arrested a 23-year-old man for posting a video on social media containing alleged objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, officials said here.

The man was arrested from Saidpura Khurd village in Muzaffarnagar district after the video went viral on social media, they said.

SSP Sanjay Kumar told reporters that police took the accused, Ahmad, into custody after booking him under sections 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace) and 353 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the BNS.

The viral clip showed Ahmad purportedly making objectionable remarks against the prime minister and the Uttar Pradesh chief minister, the SSP said.

Ahmad has apologised for his act, he added. PTI COR ABN ARI