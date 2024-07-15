UP: Man arrested for making objectionable remarks on social media

Bahraich (UP), Jul 15 (PTI) A 22-year-old man on Monday was arrested for allegedly making objectionable comments against a girl on social media, police said.

Superintendent of Police, Vrinda Shukla said that an FIR was lodged against Mithun Yadav under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the IT act.

Yadav was arrested for making objectionable comments on the picture of a girl posted on Instagram, Shukla said.

Further investigation in the matter is underway, Shukla added.