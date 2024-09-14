UP man arrested for minor's rape

Bhadohi (UP), Sep 14 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl hailing from this Uttar Pradesh district was allegedly kidnapped and raped for 15 days by a man she met on a bus, police said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police Meenakshi Katyayan said the girl left home on August 31 after an argument with her parents.

Her father subsequently filed a missing persons report.

On Friday, a police team conducted a raid in the Vikas Pradhikaran Colony of Prayagraj and apprehended the minor and her alleged captor, Biru Pasi (28).

Investigations revealed that the minor was travelling by bus to Prayagraj when she met Pasi. He convinced her to accompany him to his home, falsely claiming that his wife had died.

"The two then began living together as husband and wife in a rented room," Katyayan said.

"The minor has undergone a medical examination and her statement will be recorded in court on September 16. Pasi has been arrested and sent to jail on charges of rape, marrying a minor and other related offences," the officer said. PTI COR CDN SZM