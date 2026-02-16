UP: Man arrested for misbehaving with woman BLO, assaulting her son in Shamli

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Feb 16 (PTI) A man was on Monday arrested for allegedly misbehaving with a woman booth-level officer (BLO) and assaulting her son at a village in Shamli district, police said.

The incident took place in Chatela village under Jhinjhana police station limits.

According to the police, the officer, Babita, had visited the village to serve a notice in connection with a special intensive revision (SIR) exercise.

Shamli SP NP Singh said that the accused, identified as Gulab, allegedly refused to accept the notice and misbehaved with the officer. When her son, Hursh, tried to intervene, Gulab allegedly assaulted him.

The SP said the accused has been booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita based on the BLO's complaint. He was subsequently taken into custody.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added.