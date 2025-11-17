UP: Man arrested for misconduct with ASI team at Sambhal mosque

Sambhal (UP), Nov 17 (PTI) Police here have arrested a man for allegedly misbehaving with a team of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) at the protected Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal, officials said on Monday.

A second accused is expected to be arrested soon, the police added.

Sambhal Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Vishnoi told reporters that the Shahi Jama Masjid, located in the Kotwali area, is an ASI-protected building where cleaning and painting work is carried out periodically as per Allahabad High Court directions.

"Recently, members of the ASI team were allegedly subjected to misconduct and obstruction in government work by two individuals, identified as Hafiz and Qasim," the SP said.

He said a case was registered on a complaint, following which Hafiz was arrested on Sunday.

"The other accused will also be arrested soon. Any misconduct with ASI officials in future will be met with strict action," Vishnoi added.

Notably, on November 24, 2024, violence erupted in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, when hundreds of locals clashed with police during a court-ordered archaeological survey of the 16th-century Shahi Jama Masjid.

Protesters, opposing the survey over claims that the mosque was built on the site of a Hindu temple, pelted stones at the survey team.

Police responded with tear gas and baton charges. At least three people were killed, and more than 30 police personnel were injured in the unrest.