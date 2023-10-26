UP: Man arrested for molesting teenage daughter

Ballia (UP), Oct 26 (PTI) A man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly molesting his 14-year-old girl in this district, police said.

On Tuesday, the girl had complained to the police that her father had molested her in an inebriated state and even beat her. She also claimed that her father had molested her earlier too, Rasra Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohammad Fahim Qureshi said.

Based on the girl's complaint, a case was registered against her father on Wednesday night and he was arrested a day later, the police officer added. PTI COR SAB NSD NSD