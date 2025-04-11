UP: Man arrested for placing meat inside Agra's Jama Masjid

Lucknow/Agra (UP), Apr 11 (PTI) A person was arrested on Friday for allegedly placing a piece of animal flesh at Jama Masjid in Agra, a police official said.

The accused has been identified as Nazruddin, a resident of Teela Nandram locality in the city.

The police questioned the accused to determine his intention behind the act, but the officials didn’t share the interrogation details with the mediapersons.

However, Agra Additional Police Commissioner (ACP) Sanjeev Tyagi said, "Action will be taken against the accused under NSA (National Security Act)." The ACP also said that they are determining if more people are involved in the alleged criminal act.

Earlier in the day, Agra Police Commissionerate posted on X, "Today on 11.04.25, on the incident of finding a piece of (animal) flesh in the mosque under the jurisdiction of Mantola Police Station, the police teams formed took prompt action with the help of CCTV etc., and the accused has been arrested." Giving the arrest details, DCP (City) Sonam Kumar said that upon receiving the information about the incident at around 7.30 am, they checked CCTV footage and found that a person was keeping a packet containing the meat inside the mosque late on Thursday night and then going away.

Thereafter, 100 police personnel were pressed into action, Kumar told reporters and added that the meat has been sent for testing in a laboratory.

The DCP (City) further said that during the investigation, they learned that a scooty was used to bring the packet to the mosque.

The scooty was tracked, and police reached the shop from where the meat was bought, Kumar added.

The shopkeeper was interrogated, which led police to Nazruddin.

A case has been registered against the accused, and he is currently in jail, police said.

Meanwhile, after the Friday prayers in the Jama Masjid, some people created a ruckus and started demanding death penalty for the accused.

Police resorted to mild force to disperse the ones who created the disturbance.

In view of the prevailing situation, heavy force has been deployed at Jama Masjid and the entire area besides patrolling by police personnel.

