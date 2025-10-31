UP: Man arrested for posting objectionable content against Adityanath by posing as Lok Sabha MP

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 31 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was arrested in the Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly posting objectionable content against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media using a fake ID in the name of Lok Sabha MP Iqra Choudhary, police said on Friday.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Khalid, is a resident of Ambeta village in Shamli.

Kairana Station House Officer (SHO) Samaypal Attri on Friday told reporters that, following a complaint from MP Iqra Choudhary, the police registered a case against Khalid under various sections of the BNS and initiated an investigation.

Khalid's involvement in the matter was determined during the investigation, following which he was subsequently arrested. A mobile used in the crime has also been recovered from his possession, police said.

According to the complaint, the accused created a fake Instagram profile in the name of the Lok Sabha MP from Kairana and posted objectionable content against Adityanath. PTI COR NAV MPL MPL