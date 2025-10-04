UP: Man arrested for posting objectionable picture of Hindu deity on social media

Ballia (UP), Oct 4 (PTI) A 28-year-old man has been arrested here for allegedly circulating an objectionable picture of Lord Shiva on social media, police said on Saturday.

The accused, Sandeep Gautam alias Ranjan, from Meuli village in the Pakadi area posted the picture on Facebook, they said.

Based on the complaint of Sub-Inspector Mukesh Yadav, a case was registered against Gautam under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Section 353 (2) (statements conducing to public mischief) and under the Information Technology Amendment Act on Friday.

The accused was arrested on Friday, Superintendent of Police Omvir Singh said. PTI COR NAV OZ OZ