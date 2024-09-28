UP: Man arrested for raping 12-year-old girl

Shahjahanpur (UP), Sep 28 (PTI) A man has been arrested for raping a 12-year-old girl in his home here, police said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh S said the girl was called to the house of her neighbour, Rishabh Kumar (27), who lives in the same colony, on Friday.

When she reached his house, the accused locked her in a room and raped her, the police officer said, adding the girl later managed to escape.

She reached home and informed her family, following which a complaint was lodged against the accused on Friday evening, the SP said.

The accused has been arrested, and a case registered under Section 65/2 (punishment for rape in certain cases) of the BNS and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The police officer said the girl has been taken to a hospital for medical examination.