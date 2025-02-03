UP: Man arrested for raping 13-year-old daughter in Deoria

Deoria (UP), Feb 3 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly raping his 13-year-old daughter in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district, police said on Monday.

Based on the complaint lodged by the girl's mother on Sunday, the accused was arrested and the minor was sent to Maharishi Devraha Baba Medical College Deoria for medical examination, officials said.

Superintendent of Police Vikrant Veer said that the incident took place in a village under Bhatpar Rani police station area.

Upon receiving information about the incident, a police team along with a forensic team reached the spot and inspected it, the officer said.

He said that at first the complainant did not say anything but later gathered courage and registered an FIR with the police. Further legal action in the matter is underway, the SP said. PTI COR ABN ABN OZ OZ