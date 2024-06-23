UP: Man arrested for raping one-and-half-year-old niece

Banda (UP), Jun 23 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping his one-and-half-year-old niece in Chitrakoot district, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Chakrapani Tripathi said at the time of the incident, the girl's father had gone to distribute the invitation cards for his elder son's wedding.

In the meantime, the accused took the girl to a deserted place and raped her, the police officer said.

He said that upon receiving information about the incident, the accused was arrested. The girl has been admitted to a government hospital in the district, Tripathi added. PTI COR NAV NSD NSD