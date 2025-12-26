UP man arrested for recording Instagram reel inside police jeep

Etah (UP), Dec 26 (PTI) Police here have arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly shooting an Instagram reel inside a police vehicle, officials said on Friday. The action was taken after the reel featuring Avneesh, a resident of Daulatpur, went viral on social media.

The vehicle was parked on the roadside, and its driver had ventured ahead to get a mechanic and get it repaired. In the meantime, Avneesh allegedly sat inside the vehicle, recorded a clip and uploaded it on Instagram, with a film song as background music.

Senior police officers took note of the viral clip and, after verification, confirmed that the vehicle belonged to the Saket police station in Etah district.

The accused was subsequently arrested, who admitted his mistake and assured the police that he would not repeat such an act, an official said.

Station House Officer Videsh Rathi said the accused had confessed to making and uploading the video from a government vehicle without permission, which constitutes a punishable offence.

He said legal proceedings are being initiated against the accused, and he will be produced before the court.

The police also issued a warning that strict action would be taken against anyone found misusing government property or indulging in activities that harm the image of the police department.