UP man arrested for sharing morphed photo of CM Adityanath on Instagram

Sambhal (UP), Oct 3 (PTI) A 22-year-old man has been arrested here for allegedly sharing a morphed photograph of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Instagram, police said on Friday.

The arrest was made on Thursday.

Baniather police station in-charge Manoj Kumar Verma told PTI that the accused, Sameer (22), a resident of Nehta village, posted a doctored image of the chief minister on his Instagram account.

A case was registered against him under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and he was arrested. He has been sent to jail, Verma said. PTI COR KIS DIV DIV