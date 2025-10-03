UP man arrested for sharing objectionable post on CM Yogi Adityanath

Saharanpur (UP), Oct 2 (PTI) A man was arrested here on Thursday for allegedly sharing an objectionable post with a tampered photograph of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media, officials said.

A case was registered based on a complaint received at Gangoh police station, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain told PTI.

"The complaint stated that an individual edited a photo of the chief minister, created an objectionable post and uploaded it on his Facebook account, which was then shared across social media platforms. The complainant expressed concern that this act could incite religious enmity and disrupt social peace and order," Jain said.

The arrested accused was identified as Zubair Shah, son of Idris, a resident of Sangathheda village, he said. PTI COR CDN RUK RUK