UP: Man arrested for using fake documents to get job in Ballia court

Ballia (UP), Sep 6 (PTI) Police have arrested a man for using fake documents to secure a job at the civil court here on Wednesday, officials said.

Superintendent of Police S Anand said, "We have arrested one Dharmendra Yadav, a resident of Pipiri village of nearby Mau district. The accused had secured a Group D job at the civil court of Ballia. It was found in the police verification that Yadav has falsified documents." Police lodged an FIR regarding the matter under relevant IPC sections at Ballia Kotwali Police Station on Tuesday. The FIR was lodged on the complaint of the chief administrative officer of the civil court.

Beside Dharmendra Yadav, police have also booked Gorakhpur resident Alok in the case. According to police, Yadav used Alok's picture as his in the official information submitted to secure the appointment.

Police are investigating the links between the duo and suspect Alok's involvement in the matter.