UP: Man arrested in Ballia for raping woman repeatedly, uploading her videos on Facebook

Ballia (UP), Jan 15 (PTI) Police on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly raping his relative, a 29-year-old woman, repeatedly, posting her objectionable videos on social media, and threatening to frame her family in false cases, police said.

In her complaint, the woman, a resident of a village in this Uttar Pradesh district who lived in a rented accommodation in a different town, claimed that her relative, a 40-year-old man from the same area, visited her last February.

The accused allegedly threatened her family with false cases and raped her repeatedly, the complainant claimed.

He also recorded videos of the woman and posted them on Facebook, police said, citing the complaint.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the accused on January 3 under sections of rape, criminal intimidation, and the IT Act.

Ballia SP Omvir Singh said police have arrested the accused following a tip-off, who has been remanded to judicial custody. PTI COR ABN ARI