UP: Man arrested in Sonbhadra for posting objectionable video about Lord Ram on social media

Sonbhadra (UP), Jun 16 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was arrested in Sonbhadra district on Monday for allegedly posting an "objectionable" video related to Lord Ram on social media, a senior police officer said.

Circle Officer (Obra) Harsh Pandey said the police received a complaint on Sunday regarding a post made by Suraj Jatav, a local, on his Instagram account.

The post allegedly contained a video and comments deemed offensive to Lord Ram and disrespectful to Hinduism, potentially hurting the religious sentiments of the Hindu community, the officer said.

Pandey said, "Such actions could have disturbed communal harmony and posed a threat to public peace." To maintain law and order, police registered a case against Jatav under BNS sections 196 (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 299 (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) as well as under provisions of the Information Technology Act.

The accused was arrested on Monday, and further legal proceedings are underway, the officer added. PTI COR KIS DV DV