UP: Man arrested over 'objectionable' remarks against PM Modi, CM Yogi

Bareilly (UP), Dec 5 (PTI) A man has been arrested here for making objectionable remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media, police said on Friday.

According to Circle Officer Nitin Kumar, a case was registered against 24-year-old Mohammad Taj, a resident of Bajaria area under Aonla police station limits in Bareilly district. The remarks were allegedly made on December 3.

Police conducted a raid at Taj's residence on Friday and arrested him.

He was produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody, the officer added.