UP: Man arrested over suspicion of cattle smuggling dies in hospital

Ghazipur (UP), Dec 18 (PTI) A man, who was arrested by the police here after an encounter on suspicion of cattle smuggling, succumbed to his injuries in a hospital in Varanasi, officials on Monday said.

Sunil Ram, a native of Bihar, was arrested by the Dildarnagar Police of the district on Wednesday night, they said.

Ram, who was smuggling cattle in a pickup-van, was arrested following an encounter in which he sustained a gunshot injury in the leg, police said.

He was sent to judicial custody on Thursday after getting preliminary medical aid, they said.

"Sunil Ram's health deteriorated in jail and he was taken to a hospital in Varanasi the same day. He passed away in the hospital during treatment on Saturday. His body was handed over to his family members after post-mortem examination on Sunday," said Station House Officer (SHO) Pavan Kumar Upadhyay.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Omvir Singh said further action in the matter will be taken on the basis of findings of the post-mortem report.

"We are waiting for the findings of the post-mortem report," he added.

Eight cases are lodged against Ram in Ghazipur and Chandauli districts, police said. PTI COR CDN AS AS