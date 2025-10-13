UP man arrested, questioned over Pakistani Instagram follower

Bijnor (UP), Oct 13 (PTI) A 27-year-old man was arrested on Monday for having a Pakistani follower send a bomb message on Instagram to a local, a police officer said.

Circle Officer (Chandpur) Desh Deepak Singh said the message was sent by Pakistani national Atif Ahmed Bhatt to Chandpur native Mohd Safi on Saturday.

The man police have arrested is one Sahil, who was connected to Bhatt on Instagram, and had him send the message after a row on the app with Mohd Safi over a reel.

Superintendent of Police Abhishek Jha said Sahil is being questioned about the Pakistani connection. PTI COR NAV VN VN