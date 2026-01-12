UP: Man arrested with 18 kg charas worth Rs 9 cr seized at India-Nepal border

Maharajganj (UP), Jan 12 (PTI) A joint team of the Sashastra Seema Bal and the Uttar Pradesh Police arrested a man near the India-Nepal border in Maharajganj district on Monday, and seized 18 kg of charas, valued at around Rs 9 crore in the international market, officials said.

ASP Siddharth said the accused, identified as Hemant Singh, a resident of Ghazipur district, was intercepted during routine checking while entering India from Nepal in a Swift car through the Nautanwa area.

During a search, police recovered 18 kg of charas packed in 38 packets from the vehicle bearing the registration number DL 3CC J 0602, the officer said.

Another member of the gang managed to flee, and efforts are underway to arrest him, Siddharth said.

Singh is suspected to be a carrier of the contraband and is being interrogated to ascertain the larger network involved in the smuggling racket, he added.

Singh has been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the officer said.