UP: Man arrested with smack worth over Rs 1 crore

Budaun (UP), Aug 29 (PTI) An alleged narcotics smuggler was on Thursday arrested here with smack worth over Rs 1 crore in the international market, police said.

During the vehicle checking, one Mushtaq was stopped on Aonla-Bisauli road near Bairan village on suspicion and 600 gm smack was recovered from his possession, Senior Superintendent of Police Brijesh Singh said.

The consignment was stated to be worth about Rs 1.20 crore in the international market, police said.

During interrogation, the accused told police that he was here to sell the consignment.

Police are trying to get more information from the accused in the case, the SSP said.