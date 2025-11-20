UP: Man assaults wife, gives her triple talaq, remarries; FIR against 8

Sonbhadra (UP), Nov 20 (PTI) A case was registered against eight persons in the Sonbhadra district after a woman accused her husband of giving her a triple talaq, besides assaulting her and removing her from their house, police said on Thursday.

Ayesha Parveen, a resident of the NPCC Colony in Anpara, filed a complaint at the Mahila police station on November 12, mentioning that she married Faisal Ahmed, a resident of Anpara, on July 14, 2022, Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Verma said.

She told the police that her mother gave her Rs 3.5 lakh in cash and jewellery at the time of marriage, adding that her husband and her mother-in-law, Salma Begum, and other family members continued to harass her for dowry. Ayesha also accused her brother-in-law, Saqib, of casting an 'evil eye' on her. Ayesha further claimed she was assaulted by her husband and his family, following which he gave her a triple talaq and threw her out of the house. She now resides with her mother in Ballia.

On October 30, it came to light that Ayesha's husband had allegedly married again. Ayesha accused an individual from Duddhi (in Sonbhadra district) of getting her husband married for the second time, police said. According to the SP, an FIR has been registered against eight people, including Ayesha's husband, mother-in-law, brother-in-law and sister-in-law. PTI COR NAV MPL MPL