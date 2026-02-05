UP: Man attacks former school teacher after years of stalking, sexual harassment

Mainpuri (UP), Feb 5 (PTI) After years of stalking and sexually harassing his former school teacher, a man allegedly attacked her with a sharp object here, grievously injuring her on the face and lips, police said on Thursday.

The woman is currently under treatment at a private hospital in Agra for specialised treatment after the attack on January 20 near Jyoti Tiraha here, they said.

Akhand Pratap (24), who is currently absconding, allegedly began harassing her nearly three years ago when he was in Class 12 at a private school on Agra Road, forcing her to leave the teaching job at the time and join another private institution, the police said.

Despite a complaint being made to the student's mother during a parent-teacher meeting, the accused allegedly continued to stalk and intimidate her, Station House Officer Kotwali Fateh Bahadur Singh told PTI.

He has allegedly been subjecting her to repeated harassment and obscene behaviour since then, according to an FIR filed by the victim's family on February 1.

On January 20, when the victim was on her way to tutor a student, Pratap intercepted her and tried to take her into a lane. He then allegedly attempted to assault her, but when she resisted, he attacked the woman with a sharp object. Locals rushed to the spot, after which the accused fled, the police said.

The woman was first taken to the district hospital and later referred to Saifai Medical College, but due to the unavailability of a plastic surgeon, she was shifted to a private hospital in Agra for specialised treatment, they said.

The SHO said raids are being conducted at the accused's possible hideouts and efforts are underway to arrest him at the earliest. PTI COR CDN APL APL