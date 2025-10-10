UP: Man attacks married sister with knife on road, arrested

Bulandshahr (UP), Oct 9 (PTI) A woman was critically injured after being attacked with a knife by her brother in public view in Sikandrabad area here on Thursday, police said.

According to officials, the accused, identified as Ashu, allegedly attacked his sister Manisha on the roadside, following an argument.

Eyewitnesses said that local residents who rushed to rescue the woman, caught the attacker and beat him up before handing him over to the police.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that Manisha had been in regular contact with her brother-in-law (her husband's younger brother), which had caused tension in her family. Upset over this, her brother confronted her and during the argument, attacked her with a sharp-edged weapon," said Superintendent of Police (City) Shankar Prasad.

"The injured woman was taken to a hospital for treatment. The accused has been arrested, and a case has been registered at the Sikandrabad police station. Further investigations are underway," he added. PTI COR CDN RUK RUK